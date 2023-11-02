Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGLE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 117.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.6% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 646,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,641 shares during the last quarter.

AGLE opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.