Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
AGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $8.75 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on AGLE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
AGLE opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $39.00.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($41.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by ($37.00). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.