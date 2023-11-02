Afentra (LON:AET) Trading Down 1%

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.05 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.33). Approximately 376,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 938,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.18 ($0.33).

Afentra Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.19 million, a PE ratio of -672.50 and a beta of 0.02.

Afentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.