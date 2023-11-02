Air Canada to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE AC opened at C$16.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.