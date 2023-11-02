Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.75 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alarm.com stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.93. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,722,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 90,765 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after buying an additional 48,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

