Alaska Wealth Advisors Has $421,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

