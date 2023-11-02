Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,462,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 197,864 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

