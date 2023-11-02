Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.93. Approximately 186,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 125,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.
ASTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
