Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $126.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.76% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.70. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.