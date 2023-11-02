Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $4.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.65. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$58.92 and a 1 year high of C$76.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.