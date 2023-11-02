Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,620 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 73.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 204.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 96.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 39,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 74.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,463,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $34.90.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

