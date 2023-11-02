Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,819,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after buying an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $436,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $73.85 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

