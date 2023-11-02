Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PIPR opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $120.97 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

