Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,079,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758,319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 10.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,705,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

