Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Reduced by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,911,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,174 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $249,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
