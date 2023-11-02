Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

