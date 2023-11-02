Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

