Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares in the company, valued at $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

