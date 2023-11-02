Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 42,892 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.2% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 539,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,368,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

