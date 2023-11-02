Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

