Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ameren by 8.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ameren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

