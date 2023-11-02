American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Trading 1% Higher

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMBGet Free Report) traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.33 and last traded at $35.33. 1,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 206,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter.

The American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (AEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in both investment- and non-investment grade government and corporate bonds from emerging market countries denominated predominately in US dollar but also local currencies.

