ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.44

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.44 and traded as low as $3.86. ANA shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 650 shares.
ANA Trading Down 2.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
ANA Company Profile
ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.
