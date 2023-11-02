Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,949 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 764,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,952,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after acquiring an additional 513,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,023,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 102.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

