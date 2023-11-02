Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.35. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

