Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

