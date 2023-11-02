Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

