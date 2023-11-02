Applied Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

