Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a market cap of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.72. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Optoelectronics

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 45,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,100 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 246,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,496.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.