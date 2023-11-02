Archer Aviation (ACHR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Archer Aviation to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at $176,353,418.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.