Arlo Technologies (ARLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 guidance at $0.04-0.10 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.04-$0.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 million. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ARLO stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Arlo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 192,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $1,908,923.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,823,748 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 136.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.