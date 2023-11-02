Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI opened at $77.16 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

