Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Asana were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $249,629.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,359.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,678,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,440,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,926,547.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,119,098 shares of company stock worth $77,249,220 and have sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASAN

Asana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.