Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. 43,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Ascend Wellness Company Profile

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

