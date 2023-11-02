ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Trading 2.1% Higher

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 2,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATAC US Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $457,000.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

