ATN International, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for ATN International in a research note issued on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for ATN International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $470.71 million, a P/E ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.50%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

