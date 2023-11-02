Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
