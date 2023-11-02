Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.08%. The business had revenue of $471.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 17.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.98.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

