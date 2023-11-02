AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Sixth Street Partners Manageme sold 16,666,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $99,999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,885,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 4,044 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $28,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,424,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,675,113 shares of company stock worth $100,059,191 in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

