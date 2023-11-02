AVITA Medical (RCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. AVITA Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.31% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.51. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $669,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

