Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $207.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.67 and its 200 day moving average is $199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

