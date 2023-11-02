Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,503 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Axonics by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Axonics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $920,699.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 14,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $920,699.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,782.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axonics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.08 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

