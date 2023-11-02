B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

B.A.D. Etf (NYSEARCA:BAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.32. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96.
B.A.D. Etf Company Profile
The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM BAD index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of US-listed companies engaged in betting, alcohol, cannabis, and drugs. BAD was launched on Dec 22, 2021 and is managed by The BAD Investment Company.
