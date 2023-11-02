B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report released on Monday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KTOS. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

KTOS opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,673 shares of company stock valued at $887,305 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.