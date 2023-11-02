B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 0.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 4,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) by 10,487.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

