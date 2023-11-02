B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Trading Up 0.4%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 4,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 25,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
