Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on BALY. Barclays decreased their target price on Bally’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bally’s
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Bally’s Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a market cap of $354.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $25.67.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $606.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.00 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, analysts predict that Bally’s will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bally’s
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.