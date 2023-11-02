Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,202 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

