Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Bel Fuse in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BELFB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of BELFB opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $701.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent Vellucci acquired 1,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Vellucci bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Bel Fuse by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Articles

