Bespoke Extracts (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Bespoke Extracts Company Profile

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

