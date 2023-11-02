BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $145.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. Research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $51,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BILL in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,085,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

