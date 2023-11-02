Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Trading Down 7.7%

Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Free Report) traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

