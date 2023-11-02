Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Trading 18.3% Higher

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) traded up 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.55. 41,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 490,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Bird Global Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Get Bird Global alerts:

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 45.28% and a negative return on equity of 793.84%. The company had revenue of $48.33 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bird Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

In related news, Director John Ivan Bitove purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bird Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bird Global by 332.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49,466 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Bird Global

(Get Free Report)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.